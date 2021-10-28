Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.78 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $84,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 480,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 346,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

