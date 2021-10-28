Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Kimco Realty worth $100,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

