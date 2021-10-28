Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 341,671 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 341,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,074 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $347.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.17. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,810 shares of company stock valued at $334,187,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

