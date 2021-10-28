Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,997,363 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,997,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $96,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

COMM opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

