Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

