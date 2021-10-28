nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,870. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.
In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.