nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,870. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.