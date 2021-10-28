Oasis Network Trading Down 7.5% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $270.70 million and approximately $47.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.