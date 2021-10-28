Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

