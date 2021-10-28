Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ferro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ferro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Ferro stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

