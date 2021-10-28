Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,980 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,185,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,407,721 shares of company stock valued at $234,605,837.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

