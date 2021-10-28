Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.42 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $440.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average of $351.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.