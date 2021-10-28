Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 50.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,492 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 672,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $539.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

