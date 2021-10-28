Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,652 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4,285.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

