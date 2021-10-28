Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 148,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $64,655,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

