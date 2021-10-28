OKB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $584.94 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $22.18 or 0.00036620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $584.94 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00208178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

