Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.
NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.80.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.