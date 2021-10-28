Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.46 on Monday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.