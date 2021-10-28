Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.91. 65,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,909,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

