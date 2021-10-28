Oleg Shchegolev Sells 13,704 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

SEMR stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Several research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.