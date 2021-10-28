Olivier Pomel Sells 218,208 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64.

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.09. 3,920,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,328. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.