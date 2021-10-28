Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 294,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.