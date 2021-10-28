Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston Sells 10,451 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMCL opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.01 and a 1 year high of $172.64.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.