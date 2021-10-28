ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.05. 65,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,107,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

