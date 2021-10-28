One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

