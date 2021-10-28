One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,597,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $935,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,804,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,642,305,000 after acquiring an additional 184,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,319 shares of company stock worth $28,166,246. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

ADBE opened at $640.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

