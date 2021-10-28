One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $147.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $162.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

