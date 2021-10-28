One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Aramark has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

