One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

