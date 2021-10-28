One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 442 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.