Ontology Hits One Day Volume of $141.15 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Ontology has a market cap of $774.28 million and approximately $141.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00431764 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

