Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $7.15 Million in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 727,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. Larimar Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRMR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,222. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.94. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

