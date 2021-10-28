Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.87. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock valued at $148,388,461. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

