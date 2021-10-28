Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Pentair stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

