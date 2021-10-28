Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) has been given a C$2.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.23 on Tuesday. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

