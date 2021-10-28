Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

