Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $270.11 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $270.11 million and approximately $70.89 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

