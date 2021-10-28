OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 265,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,872. OriginClear has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.