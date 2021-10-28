Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is Inherent Group LP’s 7th Largest Position

Inherent Group LP lowered its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,935 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons comprises approximately 1.8% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $12,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 596,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,297,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,112. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

