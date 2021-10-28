Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Update

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OTTW remained flat at $$14.60 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.66. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

