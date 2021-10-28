Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by 73.6% over the last three years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of -153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.