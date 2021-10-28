Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by 73.6% over the last three years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of -153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Outfront Media stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.
In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
