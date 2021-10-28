Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,392 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 604% compared to the typical daily volume of 624 put options.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,954. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

