Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

