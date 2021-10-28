Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Oxford Lane Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

