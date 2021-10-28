PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $86.62 million and approximately $717,143.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,618,430,256 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

