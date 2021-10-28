Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

