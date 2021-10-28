PAE (PAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. PAE has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. On average, analysts expect PAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PAE opened at $9.90 on Thursday. PAE has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $921.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

