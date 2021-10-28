Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Paramount Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.90-0.92 EPS.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 58,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,668. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

