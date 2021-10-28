Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $77.35

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.35, but opened at $80.55. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,510. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

