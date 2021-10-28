Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $33,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

