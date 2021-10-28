PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,253.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $210,157.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,589 shares of company stock worth $17,255,782. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

TWST traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,644. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

