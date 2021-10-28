PDT Partners LLC Buys New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 143,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 165.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 49.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 18,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,433. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

